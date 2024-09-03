Japanese high-pressure concrete specialist Aizawa High Pressure Concrete Company and Saudi Arabian real estate developer Al Saedan for Development have announced that they have established a joint venture to produce pre-stressed concrete structural components for the Riyadh metropolitan area.

The partnership aims to capitalise on Saudi Arabia's ambitious housing programme, outlined in its Vision 2030, with plans to build a factory at the Modon Industrial Complex near Riyadh, according to a statement from the Japanese company.

The venture will focus on promoting precast concrete (PC) construction as a "durable and clean" alternative to traditional on-site construction methods, said the statement from Aizawa.

The Saudi government is expected to order around 400,000 concrete villas over the next decade, creating significant demand for prefabricated construction solutions.

Beyond production, the joint venture will include technology transfer initiatives. Aizawa plans to share expertise in digital cloning and concrete 3D printing technologies with Saudi partners.

Additionally, the company will develop a training programme for Saudi engineers at its Fukushima RDM Center, aiming to train 100 engineers and develop independent construction capabilities within the kingdom.

"We are excited to collaborate in line with Saudi Vision 2030," said Yoshihiro Aizawa, Chairman of Aizawa High Pressure Concrete. "The history of our company, established in 1935, coincides with the long-standing legacy of the Al-Saedan family, We will work together to create new value for the Saudi construction sector.”-TradeArabia news service.

Machael Bint Abdullah bin Saedan, Chairman of Al Saedan for Development, highlighted the partnership's potential to contribute to Saudi Arabia's future. “Today, as the third generation of a long-established family that has developed the real estate sector of the Kingdom, we begin collaborating in the Kingdom with expertise and talent from the world’s advanced countries. Our journey has just begun as we look to provide a better future for our children, working with countries around the world and building a new tomorrow with Saudi hands and international expertise,” he said.

The Al-Saedan family has a long history in Saudi real estate development since 1934, notably constructing the country's first high-rise building, the Elegance Tower”.

Aizawa, meanwhile, is aiming to transform itself from a traditional materials supplier into an "innovation marketing group" focused on smart materials.

