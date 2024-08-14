ABU DHABI – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, announced today that the Abu Dhabi real estate market has recorded a remarkable 225% surge in foreign direct investment for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Abu Dhabi attracted AED 3.28 billion in real estate investments during H1 2024, with contributions from 971 individual investors from 75 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Kazakhstan, and Russia. This diverse investor base underscores the growing confidence of foreign investors in Abu Dhabi's real estate market.

"The strong performance of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector reflects the strategic initiatives we have implemented to position the emirate as a premier global investment destination," said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. "We anticipate that this positive performance will continue into the second half of the year, bolstered by our dedicated efforts to enhance the investment environment. Our commitment to excellence ensures that Abu Dhabi remains a trusted and attractive option for global investors.

“Foreign direct investment plays a crucial role in Abu Dhabi’s vision of economic diversification. Our primary focus is on creating a business-friendly environment characterised by innovation, transparency, and efficiency. We are dedicated to streamlining procedures and utilising advanced technologies to make Abu Dhabi an optimal destination for investments."

The first half of 2024 recorded 12,439 transaction activities valued at AED 36.2 billion, comprising AED 23.7 billion from sales and purchase transactions across 7,088 transactions and AED 12.5 billion from mortgage transactions across 5,351 transactions