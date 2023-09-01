UAE - Acube Real Estate Development has announced its foray into Dubai’s property market with the launch of Adhara Star, a 17-storey luxury tower, the first of several luxury residential developments being planned within the next three years.

Acube is a new subsidiary of Acube SFO DMCC, a single-family owned group of companies with over 20 years of global commercial and residential development expertise including major construction projects throughout the GCC.

The group's debut project, Adhara Star, comprising 113 fully furnished luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units and retail spaces , is set for handover by Q1 2025.

Acube is on a forward trajectory to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential property In Dubai by 2025, with Adhara Star tower being the first of two developments being announced in 2023.

Located within the Arjan community – Al Barsha South, will be the developer’s first tower and will serve as a testament to the group’s commitment to style, quality, and affordability.

Ramjee Iyer, the Chairman and Managing Director of Acube Real Estate Development, said: "Our mission is to create exceptional living spaces that transcend the ordinary, enrich lives and reshape the concept of modern living, infused with innovation and guided by sustainable practices; we are dedicated to crafting developments that mirror our unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity."

Acube’s management team, he stated, brings over two decades of real estate investment and construction expertise in Europe, India, and the Middle East.

"We have a deep understanding of global real estate dynamics along with a strong vision for our role in Dubai’s continued transformation towards better, smarter, more sustainable developments," he noted.

"The 17-storey vastu-compliant tower offers fully furnished units with the finest materials and fixtures including high quality porcelain and ceramic tiling, Bosch whitegoods, as well as Roca sanitary ware for the bathrooms," noted Iyer.

"Adhara Star offers residents all the amenities of community living, with dedicated facilities including pools, basketball court, paddle tennis court, jogging track, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, jacuzzi, steam room, yoga room, BBQ, kids’ playground, and a Japanese garden," he said.

Prices for one-bedroom unit start at AED999,000 ($271,936), two-bed units at AED1.3 million ($353,870) and 3-bedroom units start at AED1.7 million ($462,754).

"As Dubai’s growth momentum and its appeal as one of the happiest, safest cities in the world continues to attract global property buyers, we will see demand for high-quality, well-built residential units remain high," noted Iyer.

This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our capability and to amplify Dubai's urban evolution through the creation of spaces that reflect the essence of luxury, functionality, and elegance,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).