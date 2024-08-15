Musstir LLC, the real estate development arm of Omani-owned MB Group of Companies, recently hosted Salem bin Mohamed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and other officials on a tour of the site of a lavish coastal resort under construction at Bandar Al Khairan in Muscat Governorate.

Work on the luxury Anantara-branded resort development, with an investment tag of RO 36 million, began earlier this year – the latest addition to a flurry of upscale mixed-use integrated tourism complexes mushrooming along that stretch of Muscat’s rugged coastline.

When operational by around the second quarter of 2026, the Bandar Al Khairan resort is expected to enhance the capital city’s positioning as a lifestyle destination and hub for tourism holidays, business travel and investment.

“With an area of 49,000 square metres and a cost of RO 36 million, the resort aims to blend modern design methods with the features of the authentic Omani heritage and the beauty of the picturesque nature of Bandar Al Khairan, to be a qualitative addition that enhances the Sultanate's position as a unique tourist destination in the region, and provides employment and partnership opportunities for Omani youth,” said Musstir in a post.

Accompanying the Omani minister on the tour was Dr Mohammed al Barwani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Musstir, as well as executives representing the contractors, consultants and other members of the project team.

Overlooking the tranquil waters of the Sea of Oman, the Bandar Al Khairan property will feature 51 guest rooms, 46 chalets, and 24 villas perched on the surrounding hills. Other attractions will include an infinity swimming pool, meeting and events spaces, and a private stargazing majlis affording stunning views of the night sky.

The resort will be Musstir’s second property to be operated by the Anantara hotel chain – part of the Thai-headquartered Minor Hotels group. The Omani developer already owns Al Baleed Resort Salalah operated by Anantara.

