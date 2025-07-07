Unique Properties, one of the UAE’s most prominent real estate agencies, has announced a landmark joint venture with AIR (AI Realtor), an AI-native proptech innovator.

As part of the agreement, Unique Properties will invest $20 million into AIR over the next two years to fuel the development and deployment of next-generation technologies in the real estate space.

The partnership marks a bold leap forward for the region’s property sector, blending years of market leadership with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to reshape how real estate is bought, sold, and experienced.

Unique Properties said this strategic alliance comes as the UAE cements its position as a global leader in real estate innovation.

Progressive government policies and a world-class digital ecosystem have created ideal conditions for meaningful disruption, particularly in the brokerage space, it added.

On the joint venture, CEO Arash Jalili said: "At Unique Properties, we’ve always been at the forefront of the UAE real estate market, driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. This joint venture marks the beginning of a new era, where technology and human insight come together to elevate the property experience."

"Partnering with AIR allows us to stay ahead of the curve, setting new benchmarks for how real estate is transacted, advised, and experienced in this region," he stated.

Milad Monshipour, Founder & CEO of AIR, said: "This is the first time the world will see a fully AI-native real estate platform developed in partnership with one of the most established brokerages in the region. It’s an innovation born in the UAE, but its impact will be felt far beyond it."

"Together, Unique Properties and AIR are set to usher in a new era for real estate in the UAE, one where technology doesn’t just support the industry, it propels it forward," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

