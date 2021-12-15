AMMAN The government will embark on a number of mega-projects next year, including a railway line running from Aqaba through Amman to Baghdad, MP Khair Abu Salik, head of the Economic and Investment Committee said on Tuesday.

In partnership with the Saudi Investment Fund, the government also plans to launch a university hospital project on the Airport Road, with a cost of JD150 million, in addition to a hydrogen production plant, Abu Salik added.

During a consultative meeting organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the lawmaker said that a total of 23 laws related to the businesses of the private sector top the committee's agenda for the upcoming period.

He added that the investment climate by the end of next year will be different with the new control, inspection and approval procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti acquainted the gathering with the challenges facing the private sector, including the hard logistic measures amid the supply chain disruptions and cash flow problems.

The private sector provides jobs for 1.235 million citizens, out of which 456,000 in the business and services sector, he said, adding that the business sector account for 59.5 per cent of GDP, while the imports account for 85 per cent of the citizens consumption.