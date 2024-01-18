Jordan has invited investors for six new projects including a tourism village at an estimated cost of $20 million.

The projects, with a total value of nearly $58 million, were listed in an online investment platform launched by the Investment Ministry in late 2023 to attract capital as part of reforms intended to stimulate the economy.

The projects include three in the tourism sector and three in the food industry, according to the portal, which showed the main project is a tourism village in the capital Amman.

In a statement, the Ministry the total value of projects floated by the portal has exceeded $1.4 billion.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

