A Jordanian state-owned company specialised in the construction of industrial buildings has announced plans for more such facilities in the capital Amman.

The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation signed an agreement with two local contracting companies on Tuesday for the construction of industrial buildings at a cost of around two million Jordanian dinars ($2.8 million).

Its manager Omar Juwaid, quoted by Alghad and other Jordanian newspapers on Wednesday, said the project is located in Al-Muwaqqar district in Amman.

“We have plans to construct more industrial buildings in the capital and other Jordanian cities owing to a rapid growth in demand by investors for such buildings,” he said.

