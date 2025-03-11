Qatar - Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) is eyeing to open the Corniche Park Towers, one of its ambitious real estate projects, in the first quarter of the year, according to a top official.



“[The] Corniche Park Towers, which, according to specialists, is a new architectural masterpiece that will adorn the Doha Skyline,” QMIC chairman Sheikh AbdulRahman Mohammed Jabor al-Thani told shareholders during the company’s Annual General Assembly held recently in Doha.



The Corniche Park Towers is part of the company’s strategy to diversify investments and add quality to QIMC’s investment portfolio, stated Sheikh AbdulRahman, who explained that “the towers will provide an exceptional living and working experience by combining elegant design and contemporary architecture for luxury offices and apartments with excellent facilities, making it an ideal destination for housing and investment. Work is underway to open it in the first quarter of 2025.”



During the meeting, Sheikh AbdulRahman also announced the start of production at QIMC’s Gulf Glass Factory, the company’s latest project in its industrial products portfolio.



He noted that the factory is part of the company’s objectives to enhance local production and meet the growing demand for industrial products. “The facility for producing high-quality glass containers will contribute to meeting the needs of the local and regional markets and enhancing the growth of the manufacturing sector in Qatar,” he pointed out.



Work is also underway at one of QIMC’s subsidiaries, Qatar Wood and Plastic Products Company, for future expansion to meet the industrial needs of the country, according to Sheikh AbdulRahman.



Other subsidiaries, Qatar Sand Treatment Plant and Qatar Paving Stones continue to supply the Qatari market with high-quality washed sand and paving stones, while the Gasal Industrial Gases Company in both Mesaieed Industrial City and Ras Laffan Industrial City continues to supply the market’s industrial projects, “achieving excellent financial results consistently,” noted Sheikh AbdulRahman, who added that the “efforts of the remaining companies continue in attracting and reaching new markets across the globe.”



Sheikh AbdulRahman also told shareholders: “I am pleased to review the performance of QIMC for the year 2024. It was a year full of challenges that we faced with continuous development and adaptation to market challenges, to achieve the expected returns and enhance the company’s position in the industrial sector within the country.



“We are proud of our investment in 21 industrial projects in the State of Qatar, which constitutes the core of our long-term strategic plan. These projects vary in multiple industrial fields, contributing to enhancing our production capabilities and expanding our presence in various sectors.”

