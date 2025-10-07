Nakhal – In a significant boost to Oman’s sustainable development and infrastructure ambitions, the Global Precast Industries Factory was inaugurated on October 5 in Halban, Nakhal, under the patronage of H E Dr Khalfan al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The facility is a joint venture between Arab Contractors and Al Abrar Real Estate of Al Siyabi Group, underscoring their shared commitment to Oman’s long-term economic diversification and construction modernisation. Built with an investment of RO2mn, the factory was completed in less than six months—an achievement that highlights the urgency and seriousness of the investors’ vision, according to a press release.

“The Global Precast Industries Factory is designed to supply world-class precast concrete solutions that will modernise the way buildings and infrastructure are constructed in Oman,” the release added.

Its production line includes hollow core slabs, columns, beams, curbstones, interlock tiles, and concrete fencing solutions, all engineered to meet both local and international standards. By leveraging advanced precast technology, the factory will enable faster construction timelines, greater cost efficiency, and sustainability, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 50,000sqm of hollow core slabs, in addition to the capability to produce customised precast elements for housing projects, commercial buildings, and national infrastructure developments. Its innovative production methods reduce reliance on traditional building techniques, minimise waste, optimise energy use, and enhance structural durability—making it a vital contributor to Oman’s sustainable urban development goals.

“The inauguration of this factory is more than just an industrial milestone; it is a step toward reshaping Oman’s construction sector for the future,” said Eng Hussam Fayed, General Manager of Global Precast Industries. “By providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable precast solutions, we are enabling contractors, developers, and government projects to achieve faster delivery, higher quality, and lower costs. Most importantly, we are proud to support Oman Vision 2040 by contributing to modern communities that promise a higher quality of life for generations to come.”

The new facility is expected to play a strategic role in meeting the growing demand for housing, infrastructure, and commercial developments across the Sultanate. Its contributions will directly benefit Oman’s dynamic construction sector, which continues to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities.

The launch also builds on Arab Contractors’ long-standing presence in Oman. Since its first landmark project at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muttrah in 1982, the company has played a pivotal role in the nation’s development journey.

