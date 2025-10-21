Arabian Dyar Real Estate Development Company has signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) to develop and construct ready-made factories in Jeddah, advancing its expansion into Saudi Arabia’s industrial and logistics sectors.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Arabian Dyar by Anis Alhabshi, Deputy CEO, and on behalf of Modon by Abdulilah Alhaddab, Deputy CEO for Finance and Business Development, at Modon's headquarters in Riyadh. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Eng Majed bin Rafed Alargoubi, CEO of Modon and Naif bin Sajdi Alatawi, CEO of Arabian Dyar.

Under the agreement, over 90 ready-made factories will be developed and constructed within Modon’s Fourth Industrial Oasis in Jeddah, representing investments exceeding SAR142 million ($38 million) and spanning over 109,000 sq m.

The initiative aims to empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to high-quality, ready-to-operate industrial infrastructure — a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to foster innovation, job creation, and economic diversification.

“This partnership with Modon is a significant step in expanding our role within Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation,” said Naif Alatawi, CEO of Arabian Dyar. “Through this collaboration, we are enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to accelerate their growth and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic future.”

Anis Alhabshi, Deputy CEO of Arabian Dyar, added: “The ready-made factory model aligns with our vision of agile, future-ready development. By combining Modon’s industrial leadership with Arabian Dyar’s development expertise, we are building not just factories — but platforms for innovation, productivity, and prosperity.”

The agreement represents the second phase of Arabian Dyar’s “Masaneacom” (Your Factories) programme, a nationwide initiative designed to deliver sustainable, accessible, and innovation-driven industrial spaces. All factories under the project will comply fully with Modon's technical standards and will be eligible for financing through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

