Twofour54 Abu Dhabi, part of ADNEC Group, has unveiled their plans to build a major film studio – ‘twofour54 Studios’ – reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global epicenter for filmmaking. Set to span over 100 acres, twofour54 Studios will be a future-proof, virtual production-ready, metaverse-enabled and fully-fledged production destination, addressing high demand in the regional and global production landscape.

Spanning 400,000 sqm, twofour54 Studios will boast an impressive range of features including 11 best-in-class soundstages, a 3,000 sqm exterior water tank and six versatile standing sets offering filmmakers ample opportunities for inventive storytelling.

Complementing this lot will be 7,000 sqm of office space and an array of other production facilities, encompassing post-production, permanent tenancies and screening rooms. At twofour54 Studios, every aspect has been carefully designed to foster an environment that nurtures creativity and ensures a seamless and efficient production process.

twofour54 Studios’ commitment to community and collaborative spirit extends beyond its production facilities as they can also house permanent tenants and companies that cater to the production industry, providing a holistic destination for everyone involved - a true creative ecosystem for the Middle-East.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Board Member, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The creative industries have been identified as one of Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors given the important economic and social value they create. We are proud to drive Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination for content creation through twofour54 Studios. It will take film and TV production to the next level, creating jobs and contributing to the local economy following its completion in 2025.”

“twofour54 has facilitated thousands of productions over the last 15 years, establishing a compelling track record and building a deep expertise of the global film industry’s demands. Leveraging this invaluable experience, twofour54 identified an opportunity in the MENA region – the demand for an integrated, future-ready production destination. We remain steadfast in our mission to foster creativity, nurture talent and provide a world-class platform where visionaries can bring their cinematic dreams to life,” said Mark Whitehead, CEO of twoufour54.

Since its inception, twofour54 has been instrumental in bringing some of the most popular blockbusters to the big screen, including Hollywood franchises such as Mission: Impossible, Dune, Star Wars and Fast and Furious, as well as Bollywood hits such as Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside many regional productions. By providing a grand destination year-round for film professionals and enthusiasts alike, twofour54 Studios seek to pave the way for groundbreaking projects that inspire audiences worldwide

twofour54’s latest destination for the creative industries complements the company’s flagship campus at Yas Creative Hub and its diverse set of production facilities across the emirate. Through its bespoke destinations, twofour54 makes any type of content production an unforgettable experience in Abu Dhabi.