JEDDAH — The Absher platform for individuals (Absher Afrad) has launched a new service titled ‘Kufu’ that would enable companies to get the personal and professional data of Saudi men and women who wish to work in the delivery sector.



The service enables companies and establishments to access the required information of Saudi individuals who wish to work in the field of delivery of orders and delivery of individuals. The service will allow individuals to choose their desire to participate in the delivery of orders or personal delivery or both together, and upon the approval of the individual, his information will be shared with the relevant authorities, with an emphasis on the privacy and confidentiality of the individual’s information.



The information will include personal photo, vehicle model, year of manufacture of vehicle, vehicle insurance status, driver’s license, security status, nationality, national address with district, geographical location (city), validity of vehicle license, date of birth, gender, ID number, and quadruple name.



The service included a number of conditions, most notably the need to activate the e-mail of individuals wishing to obtain that service. The individuals would register in the service from the My Services column of Absher Afrad service, then select General Services, and then register in the Kufu service.



It is noteworthy that the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) has approved the Self Employment Support program for workers in the delivery sector within the framework of the initiatives of the human resources and social development system. This is aimed at expanding localization by adopting different methods and patterns of work to provide job opportunities for Saudi men and women and to address occupational exposure in some economic activities. Among these promising activities stands out the self-employment activity of those working in the delivery activity.



The HADAF enabled individuals to register in the program through one of the applications approved by the Public Transport Authority, and to issue a self-employment document (delivery of applications) by entering the TAQAT platform, and applying for the program.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).