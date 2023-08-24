Elsewedy Electric, an Egyptian multinational electrical company, said its Saudi unit is playing a key role in the kingdom's ambitious futuristic city project NEOM with the supply of its cables for the mega developement on the Red Sea coast.

Elsewedy Electric KSA said it is providing low-voltage and medium-voltage cables for the two 28km tunnels being built as part of 'The Line' which will be the world’s first zero-gravity vertical city.

Set in the NEOM City, this 170-km belt will become a massive green space, offering unique hyper-connected communities that are free from cars and roads, which contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions, said Elsewedy in a statement.

There will be a hyper rail line running through the city to boost travel and these tunnels will be powered through a renewable-powered electric system making transportation far more efficient and reliable, it added.

