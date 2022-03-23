Aspiring female leaders from Bahrain are being invited to join a four-day programme featuring an array of educators from the US, which aims to inspire, empower and develop their skills for success.

The ‘Bahrain Women’s Leadership Programme’ – presented by the US Embassy and the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry on March 28 at the Muharraq Model Youth Centre – is being conducted by Empower Peace, a US-based international not-for-profit organisation that has aided more than 3,500 emerging female leaders from nearly 90 countries.

“Back in 2004, former Texas Governor Ann Richards was addressing young women leaders at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, and she said ‘men go out to stake the land and fight for land but it is the women who are the great communicators, the great unifiers’,” said organiser Rick Rendon, Empower Peace’s founder.

“We knew then that we must create an event to elevate the status of girls and women everywhere. We brought together some of the best faculty to teach critical skill-building courses for the first-ever Empower Peace Women’s International Leadership Programme in 2006.

“We have been conducting this programme in Boston as well as in other countries including Belgium, Egypt and Jordan for the last 16 years.

“We have also been conducting virtual programmes for young leaders in Bahrain, Belgium, Pakistan and India … and are so excited to be doing this in-person event in Bahrain!”

Participants will learn about a wide array of subjects from professors at the Boston’s well-known college of communication, Emerson College, as well as from Bahraini female leaders who will interact and share their experiences.

“Public speaking, negotiation, how to engage in a difficult discussion, building your personal brand and leadership development are all courses and skills critical for success in today’s global community,” added Rick. “We aim to educate, inspire and empower our participants so that they have the confidence to seek leadership positions in their schools and community. This programme is specifically for young Bahraini females aged between 15 and 18. We are looking for young leaders committed to personal development and who recognise the importance of women in leadership positions.

“The women selected will be exposed to high-level, interactive sessions that are specifically designed to help them realise their own leadership potential. It will also encourage them to seek educational opportunities that will further their goals.”

Keri Thompson, a senior lecturer at Emerson College and Selectwoman and Chair of the Cohasset Select Board in Cohasset, Massachusetts, will be moderating the ‘Women in Government’ and ‘Life of an Entrepreneur’ panel as well as speak about ‘Imposter Syndrome’.

“Our Women’s Leadership Programme has a packed schedule of exciting speakers, panels and activities. It will be a transformational experience for young leaders,” said Keri.

“My goal is to help inspire and empower these young women to build confidence and strong communication skills. The young generation of women leaders must use their voices to change the world.”

Interested applicants should visit www.bwlpbahrain.org to complete the application.

All applicants will be notified as to whether they have been accepted and the application deadline is today. The programme ends on March 31.

