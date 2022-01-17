PHOTO
Muscat: With an expected initial production of approximately 4,000 barrels per day, the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed an agreement with Mazoon Petrogas SAOC to develop the Lekhwair Small Fields (LSF).
PDO said in a statement that it has signed an agreement with Mazoon Petrogas SAOC to develop the Lekhwair Small Fields (LSF) adjacent to Block 5 for the next 20 years, with an expected initial working interest production of around 4,000 boepd.
© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.