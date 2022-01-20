Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has started the commercial operation of Helix cloud computing software SaaS as of Thursday.

The Saudi-listed company will manage and host Helix cloud computing services across Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with BMC Software Company, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Government agencies and companies will benefit from cloud information technology management services to improve technical services and enhance operational efficiency in their IT management.

This move comes in line with the plan of MIS to partner with global technology companies and offer their services through the cloud computing environment of its subsidiary, Edarat Communications and Information Technology Company, in the Kingdom.

It is worth noting that on 1 April 2021, MIS signed an agreement with BMC Software to provide Helix software in Saudi Arabia.