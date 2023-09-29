UAE – Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has teamed up with Shanghai-based valve manufacturer MT Group to establish the biggest valve manufacturing facility in the MENA region in addition to attracting more Chinese industrial investments to Abu Dhabi, according to a press release.

The Gulf countries, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and American markets will benefit from the facility as it will serve as a pivotal hub for supplying MT Group’s products.

The first phase of the establishment is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2023 with a production capacity of 30,000 valves annually, with plans to reach 150,000 valves by 2028.

The establishment will be spanning 5,400 square metres in ALMARKAZ, which is Waha Land’s Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi. For the goal of having the largest valve manufacturing facility in MENA, an additional adjacent area of 25,000 square metres has been earmarked for future expansion.

MT Group will also use the facility, which will provide 200 highly skilled job opportunities, for its research and development activities.

Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau, Arafat Al Yafei, said: “We have launched initiatives to develop homegrown supply chain and value chain including investing AED 1 billion in the recently announced Abu Dhabi Channel Partners programme to further enhance the industrial investment ecosystem, by providing detailed guides of opportunities and customised incentives packages to meet investors’ needs.”

ADDED and MT Group further aim to promote sustainable development as well as fullfilling Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’s (ADIS) objectives by boosting home-grown supply chain as high-precision valves are essential for most industries and particular subsectors like food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electrical, electronics, machineries and equipment, and transportation.

Al Yafei noted: “Our efforts are paying off as evidenced by number of new industrial licenses, which grew by 16.60%, and total capital investments by manufacturers operating in the emirate that have increased by AED 12.42 billion to AED 384.06 billion by end of June 2023.”

The Abu Dhabi-based facility will support MT Group’s global sales network spanning the US, Europe, and the MENA region.

In June 2023, ADDED joined forces with Valeo Egypt to develop the industrial sector. The partnership allows Valeo to design and manufacture electric and autonomous driving car components in Abu Dhabi.

