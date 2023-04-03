Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, has taken over the management and operations of Al Dhaid livestock market. The market is now open to visitors, having started receiving them at the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan. The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) has completed preparations for the market in accordance with the highest standards, providing integrated services to meet the needs of both residents and visitors in the region.

Hamid Al Zarouni, CEO of Souq Al Jubail, said, "The opening of the livestock market in Al Dhaid is in line with Sharjah Asset Management's strategy to provide integrated and quality facilities and services in Sharjah, complementing the widespread development witnessed by the Emirate that seeks to achieve sustainable well-being for all residents of the Emirate.”

He added, "The market was designed according to the best international standards, utilising the latest technology and devices in the industry. Emphasis was placed on visitors' health and safety, as well as efficiency of the market as a whole, in order to accommodate large numbers of visitors. The market also applies several standards in its day-to-day operations, including adherence to green building requirements, environmental preservation systems, reducing heat emissions, and following a central cleaning system for slaughter halls to reduce the use of cleaning equipment and materials. In addition to its strategic location in the Al Owaided locality in the centre of Al Dhaid city, other vital indicators ensure provision of services to the highest standards.”

The Al Dhaid livestock market spans over 30,000 sq.m. and includes 22 cow and camel pens, 25 sheep pens, and 13 poultry shops, among other facilities.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the slaughterhouse at Al Dhaid livestock market will be open to visitors from Monday to Thursday, between 06:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and on Saturdays and Sundays, between 06:30 AM to 12:00 PM. On Fridays, the slaughterhouse will operate between 06:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

The visitors and guests can visit the Al Dhaid livestock market throughout the month of Ramadan daily, between 06:00 AM to 03:00 PM. On Fridays, the market will be open between 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM, followed by a short break for Friday prayers, and then will resume its activities until 03:00 PM.