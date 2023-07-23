Leading Saudi miner Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) has announced that its new plant - mainly aimed at production of copper and zinc concentrates - is in its final stages of construction.

Preparatory works are currently under way to start the cold commissioning of the processing plant, said Amak in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

With the work moving as per schedule, all experimental tests are likely to begin by the end of the fourth quarter, stated Amak while giving an update on its mine expansion project - Moyeath orebody development.

According to Amak, the new plant was designed to process Moyeath Orebody specifically, which has a design capacity to process 400,000 tonnes per year.

It is expected that the initial commercial production phase will begin during Q1 2024, it added.

