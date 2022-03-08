RIYADH: American military vehicles manufacturer Oshkosh Defense is buoyant about working with state-owned Saudi Arabia Military Industries, with whom it signed an Memorandum of Understanding a few months back to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The company’s Executive Vice President and President John J. Bryant said that Oshkosh would work closely with SAMI to deploy maintenance, repair, overhaul and production defense procedures in the coming period.

“We've formed a very strong network of suppliers here in Saudi Arabia,” Bryant told Arab News during the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Talking about his company’s presence in Saudi Arabia, Bryant said: “We have more than 7,500 vehicles in the region, and the vast majority of those are right here in the Kingdom,” adding that Oshkosh’s regional headquarters is in Riyadh.

The MOU with SAMI is a necessary step for the company’s commitment to Saudi Arabia, with plans to provide in-country activities, said Bryant, adding: “Saudi Arabia has always been the center of the region for Oshkosh.”

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).