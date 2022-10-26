UAE - Erith Middle East, a leading supplier of high-end sealing products to key players in the energy, power, chemicals, nuclear, metal, mining and other vital sectors, has opened its AED4 million ($1.09 million) production plant.

Erith Industries at the Al Hamra Industrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, will help eliminate import of foreign sealing products and solutions to the UAE and will export to other countries after meeting the domestic demand.

The company has set up the unit on a 6,500 square feet plot of land at Al Hamra Industrial Area within Ras Al Khaimah. Once the Phase I of the factory goes into full production capacity, the company will then start the development of the Phase II.

Ready for production

Construction of the factory had started in April this year which is now ready for production. Erith Industries will now start manufacturing industrial gaskets with the help of computer and numerically-controlled machinery managed by as many as 7-9 highly skilled personnel.

“This is an exciting moment not only for us, but our customers in the UAE and the Middle East. They can now benefit from the home-manufactured high-quality industrial gaskets and sealing products coming out from the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Ras Al Khaimah,” Richard S Edwin, Chief Executive Officer of Erith Group, says.

In full capacity

“I am happy to also announce that we have already started to receive orders for industrial gaskets and sealing products from other countries and we hope to run the factory in full capacity within a few months. We have also been accepted and enlisted by all major oil and gas, water and power asset owners, to become their preferred supplier.

The investment the industrial sector in the UAE is in line with the economic vision of the UAE and supports the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ programme to increase in-country value, industrial output that will reduce import dependency and help the UAE to become self-reliant in industrial products.

“We have deployed the latest artificial intelligent (AI) powered highly-reliable and word-class technology in the manufacturing plant with the support of our partners Garlock and GPT – leaders in industrial seals and gasket market worldwide – to help our clients achieve the highest level of safety and reliability.”

He said Erith Industries is a small step towards a self-reliant UAE economy and part of the company’s grand vision to develop a large industry that will not only create good-paying jobs, but will help the country earn foreign currency through exports.

Global industrial seals

The opening of the new factory comes at a time when the global industrial seals market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $17.86 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The global Gasket and Seals market was valued at $69.45 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to $106.99 billion by 2027, according to Coherent Market Insights.

Gasket and seals are the materials used to prevent the passage of any foreign media through to and fro, the joined object while under compression. Gasket is a mechanical seal, which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, in order to prevent leakage. Gaskets allow perfect mating surface wherein they can fill irregularities.

Optimise performance

The primary function of an industrial seal or gasket is to optimise the performance of a machine with its process reliability. Seals are also used in applications that involve rotary and reciprocating motions. Industrial seals have played an important role in providing optimum efficiency and productivity over the past few decades. The global market has shown significant growth in the past decades and is expected to grow moderately in future.

Erith Group represents a number of global brands sealing and gasket brands in the region, including industry-leading brands such as Garlock and GPT, to name a few.

Garlock is a global manufacturer of high-performance sealing solutions with an emphasis on safety, longevity, and productivity. The company works closely with end-user customers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, industry associations, and government entities to understand their unique sealing challenges and respond with innovative solutions that keep people safe and the environment protected. With a history dating back over 130 years, Garlock today maintains a global presence of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

GPT is the world’s leading manufacturer of critical pipeline sealing and electrical isolation products. With a focus on safety, performance and reliability, we employ advanced engineering and manufacturing processes to meet the challenging demands of the oil and gas, water/wastewater, and construction and infrastructure industries.

