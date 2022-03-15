Cairo - Mubasher: The Egyptian ​Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, has appointed Abed Ezz El Regal as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Qir Fertilizers to replace Saad Ibrahim Abu Al Maati Hassan.

El Regal was the former Chairman of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), according to a recent statement.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2021/2022, the company recorded EGP 3.2 billion net profits, compared to EGP 1.49 billion in the year-ago period.

