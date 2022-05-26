Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued a press release on Wednesday of the primary data of the manufacturing and extractive industries index for March2022.

CAPMAS updated its indexing methodology using FY2012/13 as a base according to Industrial Activity Manual (ISIC Rev.4) and by using the monthly index.

The primary manufacturing and extractive industries index — excluding crude oil and petroleum products — reached 119.39 in March 2022, compared to the 110.14 recorded in the previous month’s final index — an increase of 8.39%.

Furthermore, the manufacture of food products reached 154.78, compared to 146.39 — an increase of 5.73% due to an increase in production to prepare for the month of Ramadan.

Moreover, the manufacture of beverages reached 350.77, up from 288.80 — an increase of 21.46% due to an increase in production to prepare for the entry of the summer season.

Additionally, the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (Bricks, Glass, and Cement) reached 87.18, down from 96.51 — a decrease of 9.67% due to stock availability.

Finally, the manufacture of basic metals reached 63.92, down from February’s 70.62 — a decrease by 9.49% due to market needs.

