The Saudi Public Transport Co. has signed a public transport contract in Madinah with the city’s development authority, with a total value of SR57.5 million ($15.3 million)
The Riyadh-based transport company, which operates local and international routes, signed the deal with the Madinah Region Development Authority.
The contract is valid for five years, the company said in a bourse filing, and is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s revenues from the first half of 2022.
