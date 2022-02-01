KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) intends to launch two tenders for the installation of a high-pressure water injection system in assembly centers No. 29 and 30. The project is one of the important projects within the assembly centers.

It is aimed at raising the production and increasing the life span of reservoirs, reports Al-Anba daily quoting reliable sources from the oil sector. They explained that the assembly centers No. 29 and 30 operate with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day of oil and 60 million cubic feet per day of gas in each facility.

The seawater and the produced water coming out from the reservoir injection operations in the collection centers are used to ensure the best results are obtained from water injection.

The daily rate required in each injection well is calculated on a quarterly basis. The requirements of future fields are constantly increasing to contribute to reaching the strategic goal. Also, the northern field is regarded as one among the most important fields that will contribute to achieving the strategic goals of KOC.

In order to increase oil production in the next few years, there are many requirements to continue managing and injecting water associated with production so that the capacity of oil reservoirs are enhanced. KOC has succeeded in operating a project to inject water coming from the assembly centers with an operational capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

The company is working on a similar project with the same capacity in the fields of North Kuwait to ensure compliance with international standards for water quality.