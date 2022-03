BAGHDAD- Iraq's average oil exports were at 3.2 million barrels per day in January and are expected to rise to 3.3 million barrels per day in the coming months, an assistant to the chairman of Iraqi state-owned marketer SOMO told reporters on Sunday.

(Reporting by Moayad Kenany; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones) ((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))