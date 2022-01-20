BAGHDAD - Iraqi Oil Ministry signed on Thursday a contract to develop the Mansouriya gas field in Diyala with a capacity of 300 cubic meters with the Chinese company Sinopec.



According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ministry said in a statement that the minister of oil stressed during the signing ceremony the importance of developing the Mansouriya gas field in Diyala Governorate, as it represents a qualitative addition to the energy sector in Iraq.



Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said, "this contract represents an addition to the investment of free gas from the Mansouriya field, which is the second largest gas field in Iraq," referring to "authorizing the Central Oil Company to enter as a partner with the Chinese company Sinopec at a rate of 51 percent."

"I hope that the next government will proceed with the final contract procedures in order for the Chinese company to start development work for the field, and Sinopec is one of the largest oil, gas and petrochemical companies," he said.



For his part, the Director General of the Central Oil Company, Qaddouri Abdul Salim, confirmed that his company will be a partner of the Chinese company, and that the contract includes training workers to keep pace with development and modern technology in this field.



"The field's area is 150 km2, and the gas reserve is estimated at 4.5 trillion standard cubic feet, and it is the second largest gas field after the Crutch field in Anbar Governorate," he said.



He stressed that "the expected production capacity of the field is (300) million standard cubic feet per day to supply the electric power stations and that the most important objectives of the Mansouriya gas field development contract is to produce gas with a capacity of 300 cubic feet per day to supply the electric power plants and various industrial projects with their need of gas. (end) ahh.bb

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).