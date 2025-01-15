RIYADH — Over 250 Portuguese companies, which aspire to make investments in Saudi Arabia, participated in a specialized training program to equip them for market entry.



Saudi financial and legal experts made presentations during the program that included two intensive workshops, organized by the Saudi-Portuguese Business Council, at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, in Lisbon, capital of Portugal.



This step is part of the council's endeavors to support the relocation of global companies' regional headquarters to the Kingdom. It involves highlighting the business environment and market entry strategies and introducing the companies to investment opportunities and incentives in the Kingdom.



In a statement, Alwalid Albaltan, president of the Saudi Portuguese Business Council, underscored that the competent authorities in the Kingdom had established the necessary infrastructure for the council. Consequently, the council has supported and assisted Portuguese investors through agreements that ease their entry into the Saudi market.



The first workshop covered topics such as government incentives, foreign investor privileges, and licensing requirements. The second workshop focused on banking services, including account opening, digital banking, and financing solutions.



This program presents a significant opportunity for Portuguese companies seeking expansion into the Saudi market, one of the region's largest and most crucial markets. It offers promising investment prospects and projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).