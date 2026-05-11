Egypt - Granite Financial Holding is preparing to expand its digital liquidity management platform through the launch of new investment products and treasury management solutions targeting both individuals and corporates, as the company seeks to strengthen its position within Egypt’s rapidly evolving fintech sector.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Hisham Akram, founder and director of Granite Financial Holding, said the company was established to address a structural gap in Egypt’s financial system by providing regulated digital tools designed to improve liquidity management efficiency.

“Our vision is not to reinvent investment products, but to rebuild how people access and use them,” Akram said, highlighting the company’s flagship digital Money Market Account, which allows users to generate daily returns while maintaining full access to their funds.

The fully digital platform enables customers to open accounts within minutes through the company’s mobile application using electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) procedures and digital signatures, eliminating the need for paperwork or branch visits. Customer funds are invested in short-term Egyptian Treasury Bills through professionally managed money market funds, with returns calculated and credited daily.

Akram said Granite’s business model focuses on addressing a key challenge facing both individuals and corporates: balancing liquidity with competitive investment returns.

“For individuals, the traditional choice has been either locking funds into certificates of deposit or leaving them idle in current accounts,” he explained. “Granite offers a more efficient alternative.”

For corporate clients, the platform provides digital treasury management solutions that help companies generate returns on idle cash balances while preserving operational liquidity needed for payroll obligations and supplier payments.

The company currently operates under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), with Akram noting that regulatory compliance and institutional-grade infrastructure have been central to Granite’s strategy since its establishment.

He added that the company has invested heavily in cybersecurity systems, enterprise-grade hosting infrastructure, disaster recovery capabilities, and secure digital onboarding processes to meet strict regulatory standards while maintaining a seamless customer experience.

Looking ahead, Granite plans to launch a US dollar-denominated money market fund in early 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, targeting underutilised dollar liquidity within the Egyptian market.

The company is also developing additional investment products, including a private pension fund inspired by the US 401(k) model and a large-scale real estate investment trust (REIT).

According to Akram, the proposed pension fund is intended to provide long-term retirement savings solutions through diversified allocations across government bonds, equities, real estate, and potentially venture capital investments.

Meanwhile, the planned REIT initiative aims to establish a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets across commercial, administrative, residential, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, enabling investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without direct property ownership.

Akram said the targeted size of the REIT could reach approximately EGP 15bn to ensure sufficient diversification and meet stock exchange listing requirements.

He described Egypt’s fintech sector as being at a “clear inflection point,” supported by expanding digital infrastructure, high mobile penetration rates, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

However, he identified trust and technology adoption as among the sector’s main challenges, particularly among consumers unfamiliar with fully digital financial services.

Granite plans to address these challenges through financial literacy initiatives, educational content, and simplified digital products designed to encourage broader adoption.

Over the next five years, the company aims to manage multi-billion-pound assets under management while positioning itself as a core player in Egypt’s liquidity management ecosystem.

“There is significant idle liquidity in the Egyptian market,” Akram said, noting that nearly EGP 9trn remains held in low-yield current and savings accounts, while only a limited share is currently allocated to money market funds.

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