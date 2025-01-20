Egypt - Wealth Holding, a prominent real estate development and investment company operating in Egypt and the Middle East, has unveiled its new brand, signaling the start of ambitious expansion plans in the Egyptian market.

The company aims to introduce innovative real estate products designed to cater to small investors, entrepreneurs, and younger generations, including Generation Alpha and Generation Z.

Soheir Karim, Chairperson of Wealth Holding, explained that the rebranding follows the company’s 23-year journey in the Egyptian construction market.

Karim stated: “Over the years, Wealth Holding has invested more than EGP 27bn and completed major projects across countries such as Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, the company has expanded to include more than seven companies across various sectors.”

As part of its future strategy, Wealth Holding plans to expand in both western and eastern Cairo while also exploring new markets in the Middle East region.

Karim further highlighted that Wealth Holding has successfully delivered a variety of high-quality residential, commercial, and investment projects.

With over 23 years of expertise in construction and real estate development, Wealth Holding operates as part of a group of seven companies engaged in construction and urban development across Egypt and the wider region, including Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

