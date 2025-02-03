Riyadh: Alkhabeer Capital has announced SAR 14.80 million as cash dividends for the unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT Fund for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The fund will disburse SAR 0.10 per unit for 114 million units, according to a bourse statement.

Unitholders will receive the cash amount, which represents 1.20% of the par value, within 40 business days from the eligibility date of 11 February 2025.

