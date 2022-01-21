WASHINGTON- Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said Friday the chips manufacturer hopes to soon announce a multi-fabrication European manufacturing site.

Intel announced Friday it was investing $20 billion to build two new chip-making plants but is still moving ahead with European plans.

"We're hopeful to announce the next major European site in the coming months," Gelsinger told Reuters in an interview saying it would be a multi-factory site. "We haven't quite sized or dimensioned exactly how big or bold." He said it is probable Intel's investment announcement will comes after the European Union approves its own funding for chips manufacturing.

