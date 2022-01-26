A small group of community members and diplomats at the Consulate General of India in Dubai kickstarted the 73rd Republic Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag on January 26.

The consul general of India to Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, hoisted the Indian tri-colour at 7.30 am, which was followed up by reading out President Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the nation.

This was followed by a rendition by Dubai’s nightingale Sucheta Satish.

The Indian Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day India became a sovereign republic after its Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

“Democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock on which our Republic stands. These are the values that form our collective inheritance. These values have been accorded primacy in our Constitution in the form of fundamental rights and fundamental duties of the citizens,” the consul-general read from the President’s speech.

Consul general of India Dr Puri said, “On the occasion of the Republic day of India, I extend greetings to all Indians, and friends of India in the UAE. This is a special moment for both India and the UAE as we mark 75 years of Independence and UAE celebrates the Fiftieth National Day.

"The historical bond has grown from strength to strength and is today at the crossroads of exciting collaborations and partnerships in future.”

He added, “Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, we have witnessed the exceptional growth of the UAE to emerge as a global powerhouse today, with a distinctive edge in driving forward futuristic innovations.”

While celebrations at the Indian Consulate for Republic Day are low-key this year, festivities with a power-packed patriotic fervour are planned at the Indian pavilion and the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater, Expo 2020. A second flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the India Pavilion at 11 am.

In the evening, Expo visitors can look forward to special performances by singer Shweta Subram, the voice behind the viral hook Jalebi Baby, and Anupam Nair, the lead singer and founder of the Dubai-based band Rooh. Performances begin at 9.30 pm.

Commenting on Expo 2020’s success, Dr Puri, added, “Since the past four months UAE has caught global attention with hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event being held since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE leadership and the authorities have pulled off extraordinary success by bringing together 192 countries to explore new horizons.”

A special display will be held at the massive facade of the pavilion, and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate will hold a special reception for select guests and community members in the evening.

Traditionally, the consul- general leaves the Indian Consulate in the morning and hoists the flag at the Indian High School, which is followed by the school parade. However, there have been no Republic Day parades at the school campus due to the pandemic.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, of the Indian High Group of Schools told Khaleej Times, “Our students, staff and parents have always come together as one big family to celebrate this day and we very much look forward to the times when we can all return to these celebrations in person.”