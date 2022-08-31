UAE - Wyndham Residences The Palm, a 102-room pet-friendly property, nestled amongst the residential community on the West Crescent, has announced its official opening on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Celebrating the launch, guests booking between now until October 15, 2022 can avail an exciting 30% off on best available rates for stays across 2022 and 2023. In addition, children below 12 go free.

Whether it’s weekend away or a long-term stay, travellers and residents alike will be treated to a variety of sleek accommodation options from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe units offering picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf and the dazzling Marina skyline.

Most apartments feature large balconies or terraces and all include spacious fully-equipped kitchens, laundry facilities and a choice of connecting rooms which can accommodate up to 5-bedroom units. The property has specially designed its ground floor units as pet-friendly options.

Featuring a luxurious outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, an expansive private beach, and a kids' pool and club, the luxurious property is home to a perfect mix of amenities for large groups and families. The property also has a fully equipped gym that will offer annual and monthly memberships for Palm Jumeirah residents. Wyndham Residences The Palm is home to an all-day-dining outlet, ‘20Four’, which is inclusive of a bar and grab-and-go area. Excitingly, a premium beach club, pool bar, and additional restaurants are also expected to open later in Q4.

Mohamed El Akkad, Hotel Manager at Wyndham Residences The Palm, said: "I am tremendously proud to launch Wyndham Residences The Palm with such an amazing team. I am sure that Wyndham Residences The Palm, one of only a few premium, pet-friendly aparthotels on The Palm, will be a sought-after holiday destination for both residents and international holiday-goers. Whether it is a short-stay or long-stay experience, myself and the team look forward to welcoming guests through our doors and making their stay feel as homely and personal as possible.”

Set in one of the city's most exclusive destinations, Wyndham Residences The Palm is only a stone's throw away from upscale restaurants, stylish nightclubs, the Aquaventure Waterpark, Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk, The Pointe and Nakheel Mall. In addition, popular attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and the Dubai Frame are but a mere drive away for those looking to explore the iconic city sites.

The opening marks Wyndham’s first collaboration with IFA Hotels & Resorts, a leading real estate development specialised in the development of mixed-use hotel and residential resort projects as well as luxury leisure services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).