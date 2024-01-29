The UAE is set to become the top destination for international events and activities in February 2024 with a series of conferences, exhibitions, and major events planned that underscore its influential role in shaping the future of various vital sectors both regionally and internationally.

The UAE is globally renowned as a hub for hosting and organising specialist exhibitions and conferences, evident throughout February 2024 as the country hosts a series of economic, health, scientific, and sports events with broad international participation.

World Government Summit

Dubai will host the 11th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) from 12th to 14th February, under the theme "Shaping Future Governments". The event will witness the participation of heads of state and governments, more than 80 international and regional organisations, 120 governmental delegations, and a selection of global thought leaders and experts, with more than 4,000 participants.

The summit's agenda includes six main themes and 15 global forums addressing major international trends and transformations in over 110 principal dialogic and interactive sessions.

The summit will feature 200 global personalities, including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers, and planners, attending more than 23 ministerial meetings. There will also be executive sessions with more than 300 ministers attending.

World Trade Organisation's 13th Ministerial Conference

Abu Dhabi will host the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) from 26th February to 1st March, with prominent ministers and representatives from 164 countries and customs unions who are members of the WTO.

International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference

The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), will organise the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference on 20th and 21st February.

World Islamic Economic Forum

Abu Dhabi will host the 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum from 6th to 8th February. It will focus on laying the foundations for a sustainable future by discussing key challenges, the latest strategies, and innovative solutions to stimulate and lead economic and social development.

The Forum provides a global platform for discussing the latest economic developments and trends while reinforcing the values of peace, justice, and equality. It contributes to fostering dialogue and exchanging ideas and knowledge among government officials, academics, and business leaders worldwide, who discuss the best ways to shape the future of the global economy.

Investopia

Abu Dhabi will witness the third edition of the "Investopia" summit on 28th and 29th February, under the theme “Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in Fast-Growing Sectors in the New Economy”.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Moving to the world of sports, February will also see the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai. Known as FIFA’s most goal-heavy competition, the event will feature 16 of the globe’s top teams – including former champions Brazil and Portugal – bringing their magic to Dubai from the 15th to the 25th of February.

Gulfood 2024

Dubai will host the 29th edition of Gulfood 2024 from 19th to 23rd February, the world's largest event for sourcing food and beverages. This event gathers top stakeholders in the food and beverage industry from across the globe to shape the future of this rapidly evolving sector.

The exhibition brings together a select group of influencers in the food industry worldwide to conduct panel discussions and workshops addressing industry challenges. Major food brands will participate alongside the governments of various countries.

Dubai Association Centre Conference

The fourth edition of the Dubai Association Centre Conference will take place on 27th and 28th February, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Themed "Value amplified: Associations empowering change", the event attracts officials, experts, and CEOs from various sectors and fields worldwide. It serves as an ideal platform for participants to exchange views, reflecting the leading and vital role played by entities and associations in serving the needs and aspirations of their members.

Step Conference

Dubai will host the 12th edition of the "Step Conference", specialising in technology on 21st and 22nd February.

The event will feature 500 start-ups participating in more than 500 meetings and panel discussions, along with over 150 specialist companies in venture capital, providing financing sources estimated at US$8.2 billion.

The two-day event will see the participation of 8,000 attendees worldwide, contributing to Dubai's stature in the global technology sector.

Arab Women Sports Tournament

The Emirate of Sharjah is preparing to host the seventh edition of the most significant Arab event in women's sports, the Arab Women Sports Tournament, organised by the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation from 2nd to 12th February.

This edition will feature eight sports competitions among teams and clubs from Arab countries, including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics, and karate.

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2024

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) will organise the seventh edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival on 3rd and 4th February at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP)

The festival will feature more than 100 speakers and leaders in entrepreneurship and business from 15 countries who have provided pioneering solutions in various economic sectors to share their success stories and ways to overcome challenges, providing comprehensive information and inspiring insights for success in entrepreneurship.

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

The Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival 2024 will kick off its events programme at the Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village on Friday, 2nd February. This year's festival programme will focus on the theme "Movement" providing an immersive cultural experience that combines heritage and modernity through organised performances by over a hundred artists, as well as a variety of inspiring educational experiences, public discussions, and live shows.

Arab Aviation Summit

Ras Al Khaimah will host the eleventh edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS23) on 27th and 28th February. Themed "Exploring The Future of Travel" the summit brings together a select group of sector leaders, decision-makers, experts, and innovators to exchange knowledge, establish partnerships, and set new standards for the future of regional and global aviation and travel.