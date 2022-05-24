The Hotel Show Dubai opened today with over 200 exhibitors showcasing thousands of products and services.

Now in its 22nd year, The Hotel Show is the longest running and most trusted business event for the hospitality industry in the Middle East.

Visitors from across the hospitality supply chain are expected to attend the three-day show to build meaningful connections, source thousands of products from exhibitors both globally and regionally and get the latest information on developments within the industry.

From live culinary experiences to interactive forums, a host of inspiring features, led by the industry’s experts, are designed to help participants keep up to date with the ever-changing hospitality landscape, organisers said.

Expert panels in areas from housekeeping to F&B, hospitality leadership to engineering are expected to throw light on the latest developments in the industry.

Suppliers from commercial kitchen, HORECA, facilities management, hotel services and hospitality technology will provide buyers the opportunity to source the latest in innovations, services and products.

Across the event, there will be a diverse range of conferences, seminars and features offering visitors education, in-depth analysis and inter-industry debates, helping to drive the industry forward.

e of the newest additions to the event’s line-up is The Hospitality, Lifestyle, Wellness & Spa Forum. With the wellness sector worth more than $4,200 billion globally, $639 billion of which is related to wellness tourism, wellness, spa and guest experience is now seen more than ever as a revenue model by hospitality owners and operators, meaning it is a key market for the industry moving forward, said the show organisers.

The Hospitality, Lifestyle, Wellness & Spa Forum will bring together key stakeholders, experts and practitioners for a series of highly focused and candid live discussions to shape the future of the wellness and lifestyle industry. Expert minds will provide a market overview of wellness in the hospitality industry and discuss the leading tech from across the sector.

A staple conference of the show is The Hospitality Leadership Forum, which will launch a series of panel discussions exploring the innovations from across the sector and address the key strategic opportunities and challenges that are shaping the regional sector at this time of accelerated expansion. Key themes include hospitality and the Metaverse, sustainable and ethical hospitality and a discussion around Dubai’s clean energy strategy within the sector.

The UAE Professional Housekeepers Group Meeting will host leading experts and practitioners for interactive, in-depth discussions and tutorials on all aspects of the profession, while The F&B Stakeholders Summit, a key part of the two-decades-old show, will bring the best industry experts and practitioners together for a series of live talks and discussions, around the future of F&B.

With technology a key part of the industry’s future, The Hotel Show Dubai is once again joining forces with the international Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals association (HFTP®) to bring together technology professionals driving innovation within the sector.

The HITEC Dubai conference, the Middle East’s premier hospitality technology conference, will once again showcase the latest in hospitality technology information and services. The HITEC Dubai conference, will explore the future of hospitality technology and tech innovations within the sector.

Offering opportunities for networking and education, The Hospitality Engineers Middle East Annual Conference is bringing together leading technical and management staff from across the region for the annual gathering. All of these conferences are available to badge-holders.

In addition to the conferences, throughout The Hotel Show Dubai there will be exciting live culinary experiences, highlighting the unsung heroes of the hospitality industry such as the Housekeepers League of Champions and The Chef's Table.

