Saudi Arabia - Thakher Makkah, one of the largest projects in the Holy City of Makkah, KSA, announced the provision of exceptional options and opportunities for visitors and investors, including pilgrims, Umrah performers and general visitors to Makkah, with an approximated distance of 1 km from the Grand Mosque (Haram).



Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, which is being prepared to include hotel apartments and international hotels with the participation of several developers and investors, said the project’s first phase is almost completed, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.



Additionally, Thakher Makkah project infrastructure facilities will include road network, tunnels, sidewalks, landscapes, as well as shopping areas, restaurants, and cafes. A shopping center within the project will contain 124 international and local brand stores, and offer various options for shoppers, including entertainment centers for children, cafes and restaurants from different international cuisines that will cater to all visitors and residents’ palates. The project, which provides up to 10,000 car parking lots, contains a mosque that accommodates 5,000 prayers.



"Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030," said Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company. "The project provides a wonderful experience for visitors and residents, as it is only a few minutes’ walk from the Grand Mosque, and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat. This ensures a comfortable stay and smooth transfers."



"We are committed to developing the infrastructure and master plan according to the specified timeline for both, and soon we will be sharing more details and figures about the work progress and the project’s many economic and non-economic advantages,” Al-Aboudi added.



Thakher Makkah project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership.



Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).