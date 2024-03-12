Aman, a Swiss-based hospitality brand, is developing its first hotel property in Dubai.

According to the company, Aman Dubai’s opening is a part of a strategic move for the hospitality group and its sister concern Janu, to expand its footprint in the Middle East.

Aman has partnered with the UAE-based Bright Start, a real estate investment company with a portfolio of assets that includes the Four Seasons in Dubai, for its upcoming hotel in the emirate.

H&H Development, a real estate developer, is leading the delivery, Aman stated.

While many details remain under wraps, the group has stated Aman Dubai will occupy a space in Jumeirah 2 neighbourhood, at a “shoreline setting with an expansive private beach.”

The all-suite hotel will also feature a limited number of Aman branded residences, a spa over 2,000 sqm in size, several restaurants, as well as an Aman Club.

The Dubai property is being design by the Singapore-based Kerry Hill Architects and will also feature nine acres of gardens, with a minimal and contemporary design aesthetic, while also blending in Arabian heritage, the company said.

Aman Dubai is currently in the development phase, the company stated.

Over the last few years, the luxury hotel group has been expanding its pipeline in the Middle East, with plans to open three properties in Saudi Arabia, including the Aman Hegra in AlUla, a tented camp and a third development as a desert ranch-style resort.

Its sister hospitality brand, Janu, launched in 2020, also has a pipeline that includes a project in the UAE, according to its official website.

(Writing by Bindu Rai; editing by Daniel Luiz)

