Oman - Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region and a subsidiary of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Hospitality Holding, has announced the completion of Phase One of its mixed-use Hajar masterplan project in the mountainous area of Oman.

The four-phase project was launched in June, with SHA spearheading the development across the tourism and hospitality sectors to optimise the destination’s economic potential and attract further investment.

The key development encompasses an overarching strategy to develop an attractive, profitable destination, appealing to domestic and international travellers.

As a RAK Hospitality Holding unit, SHA said it has been instrumental in transforming the northern emirate into a world-renowned tourist destination for active and family tourism.

It has also worked with a wide variety of clients and partners with a key focus on tourism across the GCC and internationally, successfully implementing comprehensive destination strategy plans for individual owners as well as holding companies, sovereign wealth funds and nations.

Working together with governmental agencies, local investment groups, internationally-renowned master planners, and infrastructure and sustainability advisors, SHA is now initiating the second phase of the project, said the statement.

This includes the development of one of the ridges of the Hajar Mountains into a holistic tourist destination, highlighting Oman’s highest terrain and unique history and artisanry, it added.

Stretched along the northern coast of Oman, from southwest of Muscat to the UAE, the Hajar Mountains are a six-hour drive away from Dubai, making for the ideal getaway destination for travellers looking for an adventure in the wild terrains or a luxurious and relaxing weekend in the mountains.

Managing Director Tatiana Veller said: "We are delighted to be working on Oman’s stunning Hajar Mountains and developing world-class real estate and hospitality projects with internationally renowned groups."

"We have successfully finished the first phase of the project and we look forward to continuing working alongside our partners in driving new opportunities to attract investment and connect experiences with assets to ensure overall success," stated Veller.

"The sectors SHA is currently covering includes looking at creating all types of accommodation; from wellness escapes and luxury hotels to more standardised 3- and 4-star offerings, as well as family-run B&Bs, which maximise the local community’s involvement," she noted.

SHA is also looking into the potential development of niche products such as lifestyle boutique hotels, glamping solutions, container camps and farmhouses, catering to diverse customer needs and raising the destination’s competitive edge, enhancing overall tourism in the country, she added.

