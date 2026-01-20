Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is set to open Fairmont The Red Sea, a property designed to redefine the relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment.

The opening is scheduled for mid-2026.

The resort will feature 193 guest rooms, six distinctive dining venues—including an overwater restaurant overlooking the Red Sea—and a spa.

Located adjacent to an 18-hole championship golf course, the property reflects Fairmont’s reputation as a world-class golf operator.

Positioned along 125 miles of pristine coastline, surrounded by an archipelago of more than 90 unspoiled islands, dormant volcanoes, rich marine ecosystems, and ancient archaeological sites, the resort will establish new benchmarks in sustainable development. The opening is scheduled for mid-2026.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

