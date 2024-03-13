Muscat – Sri Lankan retreat brand Santani Wellness Resorts has partnered with the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) to establish two properties in Oman, marking its international debut.

The resorts, located in the Jabal Shams in Dakhiliyah and another in Dhofar governorate, will encompass a total of 182 keys and adhere to high-level sustainability standards.

Santani, which derives its name from the Sanskrit term signifying ‘in harmony with,’ was established in 2016 and draws inspiration from Sri Lankan Ayurveda traditions.

With three existing retreats in Sri Lanka and ambitious plans for eight additional properties (including in Oman), Santani’s rollout is intended to provide authentic and consistent wellness experiences aimed at fostering long-term habits to benefit mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing.

Unveiled at the ITB Berlin 2024 travel trade show in Berlin, the signing of the agreement was undertaken by Hashil al Mahrouqi, CEO, Omran Group, and Vickum Nawagamuwage, Founder and CEO, Santani Wellness Resorts.

“Thankful to the Omran group for entrusting close to US$100mn worth of assets for us to operate. Our shared vision for health, wellbeing and environmental stewardship will allow us to provide unparallelled wellness experiences while preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the locations,” the Santani CEO said.

In a statement, Mahrouqi said, “This partnership with Santani Wellness Resorts is a testament to our commitment to enhancing Oman’s position as leading destination for sustainable toruism and wellness.”

“By integrating Santani’s world-renowned wellness philosophy with Oman’s unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, we are setting new standards for luxury and sustainability.”

Omran stated the partnership will enhance Oman’s position as a leading destination for sustainable tourism and wellness and has promising prospects for the future of wellness tourism in the country.

The collaboration is expected to create significant economic benefits, including job creation, and is being pitted to become a model for sustainable development and wellness tourism in Oman.

Santani says its upcoming destinations in Oman are being designed to blend harmoniously with their natural rugged environment, offering a sanctuary for transformative wellness experiences while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability.

Focused on stress management, detoxification, yoga and weight management, programming will be tailored to individual needs and designed to promote holistic wellbeing.

