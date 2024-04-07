Muscat – Data released by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) indicates a significant expansion in Oman’s hospitality sector and a diverse range of accommodation options to meet needs of both domestic and international visitors.

At the end of 2023, the sultanate had 813 hotel establishments offering 32,821 rooms. The data indicates a 20.6% increase in hotel numbers from 674 in 2022 and an 8.2% increase in room availability from 30,332.

The breakdown of establishments includes 29 five-star hotels offering 6,267 rooms, 40 four- star hotels with 6,459 rooms and a variety of three- to one-star hotels, besides 164 hotel apartments providing 5,416 rooms. This expansion signifies Oman’s readiness for the upcoming Eid al Fitr holiday, highlighting the diverse tourism products available that cater to a broad spectrum of preferences and activities suitable for all ages and interests.

Haitham bin Muhammad al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at MHT, emphasised the competitive nature of hotel establishments in designing bespoke accommodation packages for special occasions. “These packages often include dining experiences, recreational activities for both children and adults, and wellness offerings, tailored to cater to those seeking either tranquility or adventure.”

Dr Al Mutasem bin Nasser al Hilali, Director of Department of Heritage and Tourism in South Batinah, highlighted the governorate’s efforts to enhance tourist experiences during the Eid al Fitr holiday.

﻿South Batinah is ensuring quality service in both accommodation and tourist destinations. Coordination with tourist guides and service centre employees is underway to ensure their availability during the holiday period.

South Batinah, known for its diverse tourist attractions that include heritage sites, natural landscapes, adventure tourism and marine sports, is positioning itself as an ideal destination, benefiting from its proximity to Muscat.

According to Hilali, there is a wide range of experiences available to visitors, from enjoying cultural and heritage activities to participating in vibrant Eid markets and festivities across the governorate.

Abdullah bin Rashid al Hajri, Director of Department of Heritage and Tourism in South Sharqiyah, reported that the governorate has 119 hotel and tourist establishments, offering 1,764 rooms.

South Sharqiyah is renowned for an array of activities, from camping and fishing to experiencing the nesting of turtles in Ras al Hadd, windsurfing and exploring traditional shipbuilding workshops in Sur. The region’s natural beauty, including Wadi Shab, provides an exceptional backdrop for hiking, mountain excursions and desert adventures.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).