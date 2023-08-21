Bahrain - Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa has launched four exquisite water villas that have been inspired by the world's finest gems -- emerald, ruby, pearl, and topaz.

The villas offer a unique experience for discerning guests seeking privacy and exclusivity.

“We are excited to unveil these magnificent villas, each one a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that Sofitel Bahrain is known for,” said Mehdi Hanayen, General Manager of Sofitel Bahrain.

Boasting three luxurious bedrooms with private bathrooms, each water villa can accommodate up to six guests comfortably, making it an ideal choice for families or groups.

The properties feature spacious lounges that offer panoramic sea views. Guests can also revel in the privacy of their own infinity pool with sunbeds, creating the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Complementing the existing suite rooms in the main hotel, the water villas reflect a contemporary touch. Drawing inspiration from the heritage houses in Muharraq, the main interior features pays homage to traditional Bahraini architecture, while integrating cultural design archetypes such as the Islamic pattern work. The result is a seamless blend of heritage and modernity.

Architecturally, each villa showcases the distinctive colour palette of the gem it is named after. "With Emerald, Ruby, Pearl, and Topaz villas, we aim to offer our guests an unforgettable stay, where they can immerse themselves in luxury and experience the true essence of our hospitality,” Hanayen said.

To enhance the guest experience, Sofitel Bahrain has sourced the finest materials and craftsmanship from around the world — light fittings from Turkey, hand-crafted Zellige tiles from Morocco, rugs from India, and the finest fabrics from France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Each water villa comes with a dedicated personal butler, ensuring prompt service. Guests can also indulge in the exclusive in-villa dining menu, curated to tantalise their taste buds with an array of options. The water villas are equipped with Balmain Paris bathroom amenities, adding a touch of sophistication and luxury to the stay.

