Six Senses, a leading operator of luxury hospitality projects in 18 countries and a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its premium development in Diriyah region - Six Senses Wadi Safar - being developed in co-ordination with Diriyah Company.

Just 41 km from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and 15 minutes northwest of the city, Six Senses Wadi Safar will feature 80 guest rooms spread across five clusters on top of a hill with panoramic views over the dramatic valley.

True to the region’s deep cultural roots and original Najdi-style palatial architecture, the resort will pair the vibe of a traditional gathering place with the ultimate in luxurious and contemporary living.

This latest Six Senses project forms part of a 60-sq-km gated Wadi Safar community, a secluded, discreet, and peerless lifestyle destination for Saudi society and international visitors.

Diriyah Company said plans are afoot to host flagship international sporting, arts, cultural, retail, and fashion events alongside social enterprise to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

This bold blueprint is intended to harness the potential of its younger generations, open to tourism, and turn the nation’s greatest strengths into a vibrant society and diverse and sustainable economy, it stated.

Alongside the royal residences, the exclusive resort, recreation, and leisure assets will be set against a vast and breathtaking landscape of natural beauty, it added.

A major player in the global hospitality sector, Six Senses operates 23 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 43 properties into the development pipeline.

"As the Kingdom evolves and opens to tourism, it is garnering strong interest among international visitors to explore its heritage sites and outstanding natural beauty," remarked Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs.

"We are excited to be working closely with Diriyah Company as we align visions and invite guests to explore the Kingdom," he added.

When the Diriyah Company announced a unique giga-project with distinctive cultural, historical, and tourism landmarks, it invited international partners to come together and construct a new legacy for Saudi Arabia.

Six Senses garbbed the opportunity and is now helping bring this to life through the new Wadi Safar property, which lies just west of Diriyah and northwest of Riyadh.

"Diriyah presents hospitality operators with a unique opportunity – to redefine their guest experience within the context of nearly three hundred years of cultural heritage. From design and location to local cuisine, materials, and customs, Diriyah’s hospitality portfolio is differentiated by an unreplaceable vibrancy and depth of culture," remarked its Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo,

"We are thrilled that Six Senses is joining our portfolio, and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the planet to sample its sumptuous offering," he added.

With space in abundance, guest accommodations at Six Senses Wadi Safar will extend across 199,364 sq m. Offering the utmost in security and seclusion and only two hours from the six GCC countries, the resort will host special events, weekend retreats, and longer-stay breaks for history explorers and wellness seekers alike.

"Six Senses Spa will be a sensory experience with dedicated suites for sight and touch, treatment rooms, a hammam, a salon, a gym and studio, and a separate yoga studio. From yoga programmes, signature massages and biohacking tools to multi-day retreats and brand standards such as Sleep With Six Senses and Eat With Six Senses, there will be something for everyone," remarked Jacobs.

The region’s history goes back thousands of years: it was once an ancient trade and pilgrimage route and a meeting spot for people traveling to or from Asia, Africa, or Europe, sharing food and stories around the night fire.

"While the guest rooms are secluded, the restaurants incorporate this community aspect and extend traditional hospitality, inviting guests to gather and enjoy seasonal sharing plates themed to the location. The main restaurant will open out to the pool and will be complemented by a signature restaurant, grill, and brew bar," explained Jacobs.

"There will be a multi-use events space with an outdoor amphitheater and a boutique in the style of an artisan souk," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).