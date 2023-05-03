Saudi Arabia - AlUla, a global heritage destination in north-east Saudi Arabia, has announced plans for three new luxury hotels, all of which highlight its beauty, variety, and rich history.

The construction of Sharaan Resort, designed by Jean Nouvel, is inspired by the ancient techniques of the Nabataean inhabitants who crafted their monuments as integral to the local landscape more than 2,000 years ago. The resort will have 53 keys, divided amongst suites, hospitality pavilions and villas built into the mountain of Sharaan Nature Reserve.

The second hotel is the Chedi Hegra that will be the first hotel to be located in Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. Set to welcome its inaugural guests by Q4 2023, the heritage boutique hotel will offer 35 guest rooms, each offering a distinct connection to Hegra’s monumental landscape.

With an opening slated for 2024, upscale eco-lodge Dar Tantora by The House Hotel is currently under construction in AlUla Old Town. AlUla is developing 30 guest rooms by restoring and repurposing historical mud-brick buildings using modern engineering in tandem with traditional materials and techniques.

Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU), said: “With their combination of audacity, authenticity, sustainability and luxury, these hotels celebrate what makes AlUla a special destination for travellers seeking a distinct blend of comfort and adventure. Such sophisticated properties are intended to deepen the connection between guests and the extraordinary historic landscape of AlUla. These properties also move us nearer towards meeting our goal of 5,000 keys by 2030 to cater to our growing visitor numbers.”

The three hotels will provide roughly additional 120 keys and generate hundreds of jobs for the AlUla region. All of the hotels will emphasise sustainability in accordance with the AlUla Sustainability Charter, which guides the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in its regeneration of AlUla County in north-west KSA as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage.

AlUla welcomed 185,000 visitors in 2022 and is forecasting 250,000 for 2023. By unlocking a swathe of opportunities for new employment and career paths for residents, the three properties are anticipated to make a significant contribution to the local economy and further the region’s goals for community development.

