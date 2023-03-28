PHOTO
RSG picks Rosewood Hotels to manage premium Saudi property
The Rosewood Amaala will be located in one of the world’s most pristine environments, the Red Sea Region of Saudi Arabia, which is home to some of the most diverse and delicate natural environments
