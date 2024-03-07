AMAALA — Red Sea Global (RSG), the visionary developer behind AMAALA and the Red Sea projects, along with Four Seasons, a leader in luxury hospitality and branded residences, have announced plans for a new luxury wellness resort and Private Residences at Triple Bay AMAALA.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in wellness tourism on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast.

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay will boast 220 accommodations, including rooms, suites, and villas with private pools, alongside 26 branded residential villas. All facilities are designed to offer stunning views of Hijaz Cove, ensuring guests and residents experience the pinnacle of Four Seasons' luxury service.

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global Group, highlighted AMAALA's focus on regenerative and wellness tourism, offering a retreat for guests and residents to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate their well-being. The project aligns with AMAALA’s dedication to sustainability and wellness, providing a holistic luxury experience.

Bart Carnahan, of Four Seasons, expressed enthusiasm about expanding the brand's presence in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the resort's role in enhancing the Kingdom's tourism offerings. Their collaboration with Red Sea Global for the second time signifies a shared vision for creating unparalleled luxury lifestyle experiences.

The resort will feature a luxury spa with an Organic Spa Garden, designed as a tranquil haven offering a range of therapeutic services. Fitness offerings include a collaboration with Harley Pasternak, integrating high-performance training into the natural landscape of Triple Bay. Guests and residents will have access to outdoor adventures, a 27-hole oceanfront golf course, six dining venues, event spaces, a comprehensive Kids For All Seasons program, and a Discovery Centre to explore the local environment.

