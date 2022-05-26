Riyadh - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has confirmed today at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh that three new hotel management agreements have been signed with international hotel brands to operate resorts in the first phase of development at The Red Sea Project.

These include Ritz Carlton Reserve and Miraval hotels – the first to operate in the Middle East – and Rosewood, a global luxury hospitality company.

"This announcement demonstrates industry confidence in The Red Sea Project, with a total of 12 hospitality brands now confirmed, and signifies a growing appetite from global leaders to participate in the expansion of the Saudi Tourism market. With two brands now entering the region for the first time, I believe the future of tourism in the Kingdom is bright," said CEO of TRSDC John Pagano.

“Together with our collection of globally recognized and respected partners, we are excited to play our part in opening up this unique and undiscovered part of the world, setting new benchmarks for sustainable development along the way”, he added.

Ritz Carlton Reserve is situated at the destination’s idyllic Ummahat Islands, whilst Miraval and Rosewood are located on Shura Island, the main hub for the resort. The new collection of hospitality brands collectively feature nearly 500 hotel keys of the total 3,000 planned for Phase One.

The luxury hotel companies join a stellar line-up of globally renowned brands that have already confirmed they will operate at The Red Sea Project, including: EDITION Hotels and St Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International; Fairmont Hotel & Resorts, Raffles Hotels & Resorts and SLS Hotels & Residences, part of global hospitality group Accor; Grand Hyatt, part of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts and Six Senses, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.