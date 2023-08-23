Saudi Arabia-based King Abdullah Economic City has signed an agreement with Rasim for Hotels and Resorts to develop an eco-friendly coastal resort, ENVI Laguna Bay, within its premium development located on pristine Red Sea coast.

It will be managed and operated by ENVI Lodges, a GCC-born luxury brand specialising in environmentally friendly resorts and lodges.

A beacon of luxury and sustainability, the ENVI Laguna Bay (surrounded by mangroves) will comprise 40 beach pods with private pools, each meticulously designed by globally renowned architect firm Gensler.

Set to open next year, the eco lodge will boast facilities that will be family and wellbeing experience focused and include a kids’ club, an activities centre, and a wellness hub featuring a yoga deck, said the statement from ENVI group.

To mark the occasion and in keeping with ENVI Lodges’ commitment to protecting and promoting nature, local mango trees were planted on the site during a special ceremony which was attended by senior representatives of Al Rasim Hotels & Resorts, ENVI Lodges and KAEC.

These mango trees are inspiring the lodge’s architectural concept, according to Gensler.

Al Rasim Hotels & Resorts CEO Aiad Mushaikh said KAEC will host the first eco-friendly coastal resort in the distinguished and captivating Laguna area.

"This collaboration introduces the ENVI Lodges brand to the thriving tourism market in Saudi Arabia, with Al Rasim continually investing in unique hospitality projects that allow the discovery of the natural beauty of the Red Sea coastline," he stated.

"Mangroves flourish in this area of KAEC and the ecolodge is committed to their regeneration as part of its holistic approach to luxury tourism. The calm and crystalline waters will also be protected, offering guests non-motorised sports to ensure the tranquillity of nature remains undisturbed," he added.

KAEC Chief Executive officer Cyril Piaia said: "We are delighted with our partnership with Al Rasim and look forward to the fruitful collaboration that aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector in KAEC. We aim to create attractive tourism and entertainment destinations, given KAEC’s location on the Red Sea coast."

"To achieve our strategic objectives, we are proud to collaborate with esteemed governmental partners such as the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, the Tourism Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Saudi Tourism Authority," he stated.

"Working together with these organisations, as well as global and local investors and operators, we are dedicated to elevating the status of KAEC as a global tourism destination," he added.

Chris Nader, the Co-Founder of ENVI Lodges, said: "The lodge is strategically located, just one-hour by road from Jeddah and connected to the city’s airport via the high-speed train."

"We envision the lodge as a preferred eco-conscious beach destination, not only for Jeddah residents, but for domestic and international travellers looking for a unique barefoot luxury escape near Saudi Arabia’s second largest city," he added.

Lauding the ENVI concept, Mushaikh said: "Their approach to eco-friendly hospitality and tourism is unparalleled, and this project will serve as a benchmark for coastal eco-friendly resorts on the Red Sea shores."

"It will provide guests with an exceptional experience and allow them to witness and engage with the stunning landscapes and marine environment blended with the Kingdom's heritage and culture," he added.

